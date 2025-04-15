HabibiFest NJ to Honor Rich Cultural Tradition of Arab World April 27 in Maplewood

From SOMA Cross-Cultural Works:

HabibiFest NJ is a free, family-friendly community celebration honoring the rich cultural traditions of the Arab world. Held in the heart of our vibrant community, this exciting festival will feature food, music, dance, and interactive children’s workshops. Whether you’re joining us for the first time or returning to experience more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and explore.

Presented by SOMA Cross-Cultural Works, the same non-profit behind popular events like Lunar Fest NJ, Diwali Fest NJ, and HAPI Fest NJ, this festival is made possible through the support of theTownship of Maplewood, Seton Hall University, and volunteers from South Orange and Maplewood. HabibiFest NJ is not just a celebration of Arab culture—it’s about coming together as friends and neighbors, honoring the beauty of diversity, and strengthening the bonds within our community.

As a non-profit organization, SOMA Cross-Cultural Works is committed to celebrating cultural diversity through education and artistic support. Beyond organizing festivals, we partner with local schools and libraries, supporting cultural events like

culinary showcases, art exhibitions, and film screenings.

Be part of this exciting event! Join us in celebrating, connecting, and learning from each other as we honor the incredible richness of Arab culture. We look forward to your support in making this year’s HabibiFest NJ a meaningful and memorable celebration for all!

If interested in sponsoring, email [email protected].

Website: https://www.somaccw. org/habibifestnj