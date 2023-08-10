La Cinémathèque and New Wave Productions Presents a New Season with New Film Series and Venues

From New Wave Productions:

This Fall we will offer three film series at three theaters, as well as two art shows

Cinema

La Cinémathèque continues its relationship with Cinema Lab at The Village at SOPAC. We will host the following series of Belgian films:

To purchase tickets, go to:

https://sopac.cinemalab.com/la-cinmathque-film-club/

September 17 at 2:30pm – Cleo from 5 to 7 (Agnes Varda, 1962)

October 29 at 1:00pm – Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels (Chantal Akerman, 1975). This film is 201 minutes.

November 19 at 2:30pm – Rosetta (Dardenne brothers, 1999)

December 17 at 2:30pm – The Broken Circle Breakdown (Felix van Groeningen, 2012)

We are working with Cinema Lab to screen contemporary films from around the world. Stay tuned for more information!

We are very proud of our new collaboration with Montclair Film. Thanks to your turnout for Love in The French New Wave in May, we will offer an homage to Jean-Luc Godard, who passed away last September, with a series of five films at The Clairidge in Montclair:

https://theclairidge.org/?s=homage+to+godard

September 10 at 2:00pm – Breathless (1960)

October 1 at 2:00pm – Vivre sa vie (1962)

November 5 at 2:00pm – Contempt (1963)

December 10 at 2:00pm – Pierrot le Fou (1965)

January 14 at 2:00pm – Masculin Féminin (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8QUWjH525I

La Cinémathèque is expanding to Bergen County! We will be at the Williams Art Center in downtown Rutherford to present a series for cinephiles on the foundation of European cinema:

https://www.viewcy.com/e/la_cinmathque_prese

September 21 at 5:30pm – Jules and Jim (Francois Truffaut, 1962)

October 26 at 5:30pm – M (Fritz Lang, 1931)

November 16 at 5:30 pm – La Grande Illusion (Jean Renoir, 1937)

December 14 at 5:30pm – The Bicycle Thief (Vittorio De Sica, 1948)

January 11 at 5:30pm – The 400 Blows (Francois Truffaut, 1959)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em7G2ueMydw

Painting

I will be at The Hammond Museum & Japanese Stroll Garden in North Salem, NY for an abstract art show with my friend and longtime collaborator Mikel Frank. This will open on September 30. I will also display a series of my paintings at Temple Sharey Tefilo in South Orange, with an opening October 22.

We look forward to a fruitful Fall that’s full of great programming!

Please join us and donate. We are always looking for volunteers to help our nonprofit grow. Any questions visit our website: Newwaveproductions.org or please email at linguavision@gmail.com

Thank you,

Gerard Amsellem

President, New Wave Productions

New Wave Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to film and art education



