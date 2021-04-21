Live at Night Presents ‘The Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience’ on Saturday, June 19 

From Live at Night

From the ever-impeccable Hamilton stage of the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. to the Carmal Redit Rey stage of Istanbul, The Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience is well travelled. When the March 2020 China tour was COVID cancelled, the group had no idea that the February 2020 performance in Istanbul Turkey would be their last in-person performance until June 19, 2021 at SOPAC.

As life returns in the spring, so does live, in-person music with the high-powered Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience. This world class presentation takes you through the journey of the Dizzy Gillespie vision of Afro-Latin Jazz, a fusion of driving rhythms, dynamic melodies, and flowing vocals.

This reunion will prove to be even more electrifying with the addition of Cuban born, 14-time Grammy winnerPaquito D’Rivera. Mr. Rivera, also a Dizzy Alumni, adds virtuoso Clarinet, and Saxophone to the existing super talented horn section of Freddie Hendrix (trumpet, Flugel horn) and Sharel Cassity (Sax and flute).

The ensemble is rounded off by the rhythm section of former Dizzy Bassist and 2019 Grammy winner John Lee, former Dizzy Drummer Tommy Campbell, and percussionist Roger Squitero. When the compelling vocals and dynamic performance of Abelita Mateus on the Grand Piano are added, the mixture makes for a truly memorable Dizzy Experience.











“Never again will you think of Jazz as easy listening, after hearing the Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experience.” Panic Manual – D.C. Jazz Festival Review.

SOPAC has been meticulous in the planning of the June 19th event with strategically situated seat assignments placed to fill half the house totaling 200 seats, each sanitized before and between the two performances.

Click here to purchase tickets.