Love Those Cool Maplewood Library Window Glyphs? Own Them on a T-Shirt!

If you cannot get enough of the newly renovated main branch of the Maplewood Library at 51 Baker Street, there is now limited-edition merch to help satisfy your library obsession — and provide thoughtful and unique gifts for Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

T-shirts ($25 adult; $20 youth) and stylish tote bags ($25) featuring the hieroglyphic-like design on the library’s windows, inspired by the flora and fauna of Maplewood Memorial Park, will be available for sale in person on Saturday, Dec. 13 at the Main Library (51 Baker Street) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Hilton Branch (1688 Springfield Avenue, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 20. at the Main Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Payment options include Venmo, cash or check.

The shirts — and and the windows — are created by North Keeragool, local resident, architect and Treasurer, Maplewood Library Board of Trustees.

Every purchase directly supports Maplewood Library’s literacy initiatives, civic engagement and more. It’s a true shop-local win: dollars stay in the community and help sustain a place residents rely on and love, while checking names off their gift lists.

If you want to support the library but don’t want a new bag or shirt, here are some other options: