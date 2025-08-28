Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

Lydia Johnson Dance School Offers New Classes Saturdays and Weekdays

by The Lydia Johnson Dance School
written by The Lydia Johnson Dance School
From The Lydia Johnson Dance School:

The Lydia Johnson Dance School, NJ nonprofit, is offering both Saturday and weekday classes which emphasize a professionally developed curriculum and a joyful, creative approach. Lydia Johnson’s choreography has been hailed as poetic, musical and emotionally nuanced in The New Yorker and The New York Times. The classes are taught by warm and vibrant dancers who love to teach. This unique link between the dance company and the school allows students to experience the full range of dance, from preschool classes to New York Seasons in which their teachers perform. 

Village Green article on Lydia Johnson being awarded a NJ State Fellowship: Village Green on Lydia Johnson

Classes on Saturdays include a new Modern/Jazz class for 3rd-6th graders. Full class descriptions and schedule can be found on the LJD School website

Fall 2025 Teachers:

Laura Di Orio: Ballet

Oscar Antonio Rodriguez: Modern/Contemporary with Broadway Jazz

Lili Tewes: Modern/Contemporary

Soomin Eum: Ballet, Modern & Jazz

Lydia Johnson Dance School: www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

Lydia Johnson Dance: www.lydiajohnsondance.org

LJD School on Instagram: @lydiajohnsondanceschool

LJD on Instagram: @lydiajohnsondance

