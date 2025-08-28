Lydia Johnson Dance School Offers New Classes Saturdays and Weekdays

From The Lydia Johnson Dance School:

The Lydia Johnson Dance School, NJ nonprofit, is offering both Saturday and weekday classes which emphasize a professionally developed curriculum and a joyful, creative approach. Lydia Johnson’s choreography has been hailed as poetic, musical and emotionally nuanced in The New Yorker and The New York Times. The classes are taught by warm and vibrant dancers who love to teach. This unique link between the dance company and the school allows students to experience the full range of dance, from preschool classes to New York Seasons in which their teachers perform.

Village Green article on Lydia Johnson being awarded a NJ State Fellowship: Village Green on Lydia Johnson

Classes on Saturdays include a new Modern/Jazz class for 3rd-6th graders. Full class descriptions and schedule can be found on the LJD School website.

Fall 2025 Teachers:

