Maplewood Community Band’s Free Summer Concert – ‘Something for Everyone, of All Ages’

The Maplewood Concert Band invites the community to a night of American music at its annual free summer concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Clipper Pavilion in the South Mountain Recreation Complex on Cherry Lane in West Orange.

The Maplewood Concert Band, founded in 2003, is made up of musicians of all ages. “Our members range from high school students to retirees,” according to the Maplewood Community Music’s website. “Some have played continuously since school, while others picked up their instruments again after decades away. What brings us all together is our shared love of making music.”

Conducted by Michael Jedwabnik and Ginny Johnston, the band has been a constant for many musicians in the local community – some for a season, and some for over a decade.

“I’ve been in the band for 20 years, which was I think two or three years after they started,” said Steve Rodner, trombone player for both the Maplewood Concert Band and the Swing Town band. “As I say in my home, ‘Wednesday night is sacrosanct.’ It’s such a great group of people. I’ve had so much fun, and I hope we’ll keep it up for another 20 years.”

As the program has grown, many college students come back to play during their breaks. “It’s a really great opportunity to be able to stick with music outside of the school year,” said Sam Dorbin, who is entering his junior year at the University of North Texas. “It’s a great time, with a very relaxed environment and fun performance opportunities.”

“I first saw a Maplewood Concert Band concert when I was just a toddler in memorial park,” shared another college-aged musician, Ryan Gaykowski. “It’s so nice to be able to make music with people who also have such a passion for bringing music to our community.”

Ginny Johnston, associate conductor of the Maplewood Concert Band, shared her excitement at the repertoire for the upcoming concert.

“The program, while it’s not specifically to celebrate the nation’s 250th, has a great representation of different American styles of music from the last 250 years- including movie music, cartoon music, and marches, which are so uniquely American in the Sousa style,” Johnston explained. “I think there’s something for everyone, of all ages, and the band is sounding pretty darn good.”

Musicians interested in joining the Maplewood Concert Band can fill out the “Contact MCM” form on the website. The band practices on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at the DeHart Community Center.

Ella Levy is a 12th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.

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