Arts & CultureEnvironmentMaplewood

Maplewood Garden Club 2023 Plant Sale Announced — May 11, 12, 13 at Pool Parking Lot

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Spring has officially sprung! Postcards are arriving in the mail for the highly anticipated, annual Maplewood Garden Club Plant Sale.

The sale will take place in the Maplewood Pool Parking Lot at 187 Boyden Avenue in Maplewood, rain or shine, on:

  • Thursday, May 11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, May 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale promote garden information, scholarships and towns beautification. On sale are annuals, perennials, vegetables and more.

For updates and additional information, visit the Maplewood Garden Club facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MaplewoodGardenClub.

Coleus. From the Maplewood Garden Club Facebook page.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

With Need on the Rise, Maplewood Community Fridge...

Taylor & Wittleder: Parental Choice NOT Being Considered...

Pollock Properties Group to Host ‘Coffee & Canines’...

Transportation, Integration — and Confusion — in South...

After Picketing at Library, Maplewood Agrees to Use...

Assembly Candidates Cleo Tucker & Garnet Hall: ‘NJ...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE