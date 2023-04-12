Maplewood Garden Club 2023 Plant Sale Announced — May 11, 12, 13 at Pool Parking Lot

Spring has officially sprung! Postcards are arriving in the mail for the highly anticipated, annual Maplewood Garden Club Plant Sale.

The sale will take place in the Maplewood Pool Parking Lot at 187 Boyden Avenue in Maplewood, rain or shine, on:

Thursday, May 11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale promote garden information, scholarships and towns beautification. On sale are annuals, perennials, vegetables and more.

For updates and additional information, visit the Maplewood Garden Club facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MaplewoodGardenClub.