Maplewood Gears Up for World Cup Watch Party June 25

This Thursday, June 25, World Cup fever will take over Maplewood, as the town hosts a World Cup-themed reading and scavenger hunt at the Maplewood Library on Baker Street, followed by an outdoor movie in Memorial Park, and — finally — opens Maplewood Avenue to pedestrians and seating for live music and a town-wide watch party of the Turkey vs. USA game.

“Five o’clock at the Maplewood Library on Baker Street, we’re going to have some readings around soccer, and then we’re gonna have a World Cup flag scavenger hunt,” said Mayor Vic De Luca in a video posted to social media. “So come on over to Baker Street, to the library, have a good time there.”

“Then switch over to Memorial Park starting at six o’clock,” continued De Luca. “We’re going to have a family fun night with a movie [Air Bud: World Pup]. So come on out, grab some food. Either bring it from home or go to one of our local businesses, and have a good time with your family.”

“And then back here at Maplewood Village, we’re going to have a watch party: The USA is playing Turkey,” said De Luca. “It is an important game because we have to keep the momentum as we go into the next stage. So we’re gonna be here. The game starts at 10 o’clock. We’re gonna start with music and fun activities here [at 9 p.m.]. We’re gonna close the street around 7:30. Come down, do some bar hopping. Patronize our local businesses. We’re lifting the regulations so that you can have adult beverages on the street as you walk around.”

De Luca said that the watch party would include a big screen on Maplewood Avenue near Highland Place.

“We’re gonna have chairs here. Bring your own chairs, whatever you want to do. But come on down. Thursday night, June 25th,…Turkey vs. USA at 10:00 p.m. … We’ll see you on Thursday.”

From Maplewood Township:

FAMILY MOVIE & VILLAGE WATCH PARTY

This Thursday! Join us for a family movie night (Air Bud: World Pup) in Memorial Park around 6 p.m., followed by a Maplewood Village watch party at 9 p.m.

Our 6 p.m. family movie will kick off with lawn games, music, a photo booth & a chance to show off your penalty kick.

Around 9 p.m. we’ll shut down streets in Maplewood Village for a big outdoor watch party. Grab a bite to eat, bar hop, enjoy DJ music and watch the game on our big outdoor screen with your friends & neighbors.