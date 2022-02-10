Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewood

Maplewood Library Foundation Exceeds Goal for Matching Grant

by Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation
written by Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood Library Foundation:

The Maplewood Library Foundation is thrilled to report that in just a few short weeks, hundreds of generous Maplewoodians pitched in to meet an anonymous matching grant of $50,000. The response was particularly heartening as residents from every part of town inundated us with donations of every size.

Indeed…this new library, which was conceived for all, will be built for all and open to all, is well on its way to being supported by all. Not only did folks meet the $50,000 challenge, they exceeded it, raising $70,933.94 bringing the challenge total to $120,933.94!

We are all so grateful to the generous family who initiated this fundraising challenge and want to thank all who contributed to the challenge and the town-wide appeal by donating to the “Writing a New Story” campaign in 2021. The Foundation accounts now total roughly $1,500,000 toward our $2,000,000 goal.

In the upcoming months, the Library will announce the date for a virtual town-wide unveiling of the new design plans and presentation by our architects, Sage and Coombe. Stay tuned….

Rendering provided via the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation

Many thanks to all who have contributed to the library and to those who keep giving!

Your Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

BOE Members & Taylor Debate District Role in...

South Orange-Maplewood BOE Faces Backlog of Policy Reviews...

Maplewood Democratic Committee Votes to Reform Primary Ballot

Will South Orange-Maplewood End Masks in Schools? No...

McGehee Undecided About Third Run for Maplewood Township...

Sign Up Now! Feb. 10 Webinar to Show...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE