Maplewood Library Foundation Exceeds Goal for Matching Grant

From the Maplewood Library Foundation:

The Maplewood Library Foundation is thrilled to report that in just a few short weeks, hundreds of generous Maplewoodians pitched in to meet an anonymous matching grant of $50,000. The response was particularly heartening as residents from every part of town inundated us with donations of every size.

Indeed…this new library, which was conceived for all, will be built for all and open to all, is well on its way to being supported by all. Not only did folks meet the $50,000 challenge, they exceeded it, raising $70,933.94 bringing the challenge total to $120,933.94!

We are all so grateful to the generous family who initiated this fundraising challenge and want to thank all who contributed to the challenge and the town-wide appeal by donating to the “Writing a New Story” campaign in 2021. The Foundation accounts now total roughly $1,500,000 toward our $2,000,000 goal.

In the upcoming months, the Library will announce the date for a virtual town-wide unveiling of the new design plans and presentation by our architects, Sage and Coombe. Stay tuned….

Many thanks to all who have contributed to the library and to those who keep giving!

Your Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation