Maplewood Library Ideas Festival Returns in April With Virtual & In-Person Events

From the Maplewood Library:

The Maplewood Library Ideas Festival is Back!

Now in its 8th year, the Maplewood Library Ideas Festival celebrates the talent and creativity of our community. This year’s Festival will run from Monday, April 18 – Friday, April 29, and will include both in-person and virtual events. In-person events will follow Township safety guidelines and protocols. As always, all programs are free and open to the public.

The full line-up of events follows below, but highlights will be the presentations of the Literary Award and Carol Buchanan Award. This year, the Library is pleased to announce Ibi Zoboi as the recipient of the Maplewood Literary Award. Ibi is the New York Times bestselling author of My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich, as well as the young adult novels, American Street and Pride, and co-author of Punching the Air with prison reform activist, Dr. Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five. Her most recent book is Star Child: A biographical constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler.

Begun in 2021 to honor Maplewood’s beloved resident, the 2022 Carol Buchanan Award for Outstanding Contribution to Civic and Intellectual Life will be presented to Nancy Solomon, senior reporter and founding managing editor of New Jersey Public Radio. Nancy is a Peabody Award winning journalist who has produced more than a hundred stories for NPR and was a Spencer Fellow in Education.

Stay tuned for details in the upcoming weeks on the Library’s Ideas Festival page.

Theater Panel: Managing Creatively During the Pandemic

Monday, April 18 7 pm

Sara Farrington, Becky Gulsvig and Sandy Rustin will talk about what kept their creativity and enthusiasm for their craft alive during the pandemic. In conversation with Amanda Eigen.

Food 52’s Emma Laperruque

Tuesday, April 19 at 7 pm

Emma Laperruque, the food editor at Food52, is and an award-winning columnist and author of Big Little Recipes. In conversation with Hank Zona.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein

Wednesday, April 20 at 7 pm

Dr. Joshua M. Sharfstein is a Professor of the Practice in Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where he also serves as Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement. He is the Director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative. In conversation with Emily Witkowski.

Ibi Zoboi, Receiving the 8th Annual Maplewood Literary Award

Friday, April 22 at 7 pm

Christina Swarns, Executive Director of The Innocence Project

Monday, April 25 at 7 pm

Christina Swarns is the Executive Director of the Innocence Project. The Innocence Project works to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate and equitable systems of justice for everyone. In conversation with Marie McGehee.

Tim Hwang: Silicon Valley and the Future of Innovation

Tuesday, April 26 at 7 pm

Tim Hwang is a writer and researcher, currently the general counsel at Substack and author of Subprime Attention Crisis, a book about the online advertising bubble. In conversation with Jon Gertner.

Nancy Solomon, Receiving the Carol Buchanan Award

Wednesday, April 27 at 7 pm

In conversation with Deborah Goldstein.

Mandy Gonzalez…Fearless! A Program for Kids &Teens

Friday, April 29 3:30 pm at Maplewood Town Hall

Meet the Broadway star and author of the Fearless books for middle grade readers. Children & teens will have a chance to win a copy of her latest book, Boulevard of Dreams. Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. She is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, In the Heights, and starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked.

