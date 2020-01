Maplewood Library is one of 14 New Jersey library systems to receive a portion of $1.1M in NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development grants, it was announced today. The Maplewood Library system will receive $81,636 to “contribute to vital programs such as basic adult literacy courses, English . . .

