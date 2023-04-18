Maplewood Library to Present Carol Buchanan Award to Audrey Rowe & Nancy Gagnier

From the Maplewood Library Ideas Festival:

Carol Buchanan was a long-time resident of Maplewood who left her mark on all who knew her. Intelligent, kind, and civic-minded, she was a member of the Maplewood Library Board of Trustees for many years, and was a founding member of the Hilton Neighborhood Association.

Carol was welcoming to everyone, and appreciated and encouraged individuality and diversity. She welcomed a challenge, tackling issues with a fervor that inspired those who were fortunate to work with her.

From local issues to worldwide human rights, Carol made her voice heard and lived her principles. She believed in truth and fairness, and embodied them in her life.

The Maplewood Library is pleased, therefore, to present the 2023 Carol Buchanan Award for Outstanding Contribution to Civic and Intellectual Life to Audrey Rowe and Nancy Gagnier, for their work with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. The award will be presented at an event on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 pm at Maplewood Town Hall. Read more about the Ideas Festival and the event here.

Audrey Rowe is Program Director for the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, where she has worked for over twenty years to make racial integration, equity and inclusion a reality for Maplewood, South Orange and beyond. She has developed unique programs, has organized the Coalition’s Conversations on Race signature event; has conducted training on unconscious bias facilitating discussions about race; and has represented the Coalition on radio and TV.

Ms. Rowe lives in Maplewood with her husband, Abdul Alim Mubarak (Ronald) Rowe. They have two adult daughters, Solana Rowe (SZA) and Panya Rowe.

Nancy Gagnier has been the Executive Director of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race since 2008. Nancy develops pro-integrative strategies that help to build a community that is supportive of racial equity and inclusion. She has designed anti-racism trainings and has led research to inform areas of challenge and success in integration. Nancy is passionate about developing a racial equity ethos among residents and within institutions for the benefit of all.

Ms. Gagnier brings professional and academic writing, non-profit development, public relations, and teaching experience to her role. She has served on volunteer boards and strategic planning initiatives, and served on the South Orange/Maplewood School Board, where she focused on policy development.