Maplewood Memorial Library Grand Reopening Planned for July 5

The date has been pushed back a few times, but this time Maplewood officials are confident: The newly expanded and refurbished Maplewood Memorial Library on Baker Street is set to celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

In the lead-up to the reopening of the main library branch, which has been closed since Tropical Storm Ida in September 2021, the library has already closed it interim location at 129 Boyden Avenue (on May 2) and restored full service to the Hilton branch (on May 5).

In a social media post on May 1, the library invited the community to “come and experience our newly renovated and expanded building, which will once again serve as the heart of the community” at the July 5 event. The library called the new design of the Main Library “accessible, inspiring, technologically advanced, and open to all for years to come.”

The $24.5 million project (paid for with $12.6M from the township, an $8.4M grant from the state, $2M raised by the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation, and $1.5M in FEMA funds) was first projected to be completed in 2024, but supply chain issues for the Gold LEED-certified building have pushed that back.

The library hosted a walk-through on the renovation last winter. Even unfinished, the new interior space elicited oohs and aahs from community members who were fortunate enough to secure a sneak peak

