Maplewood Memorial Library Closed From Flooding, Will Not Reopen Before Construction Begins

From the Maplewood Library:

Due to extensive flood damage, the Main Library at 51 Baker St. is closed and will not reopen to the public before construction begins. From now until October 4, all holds must be picked up at the Hilton Branch at 1688 Springfield Ave.

Hilton is open today, Sept. 3, from 10-5 and will be open tomorrow, Sept. 4, from 10-5. Masks are required. Please see below for more information and continue to check our website for updates.

Beginning September 18, CHILDREN’S & TEEN SERVICES ONLY will be located at the Hilton Branch, at 1688 Springfield Ave.

Beginning October 4, ADULT SERVICES ONLY will be available at 129 Boyden Ave. adjacent to the pool parking lot.

COMPUTERS: From September 18 to October 4, NO public computers will be available for adults.

For a full list of changes and services, please see our WEBSITE.

HILTON BRANCH

Open hours and Grab & Go pickup:

Mon-Thu 10 am to 6 pm

Sept. 3 & 4: 10 am to 5 pm