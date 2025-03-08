Maplewood Singer Naomi Soleil Chooses Team Bublé on The Voice

South Orange-Maplewood fans of The Voice, the reality singing competition show on NBC, were delighted to see local talent Naomi Soleil singing “Stars” — a Grace Potter & The Nocturnals cover — on the show on March 3.

“Music is a part of my family,” she told the judges/coaches. “My mom and dad met because my mom put an ad in the newspaper needing a guitarist for her band and my dad came along.”

John Legend responded, “That’s so great that you come from a musical family.”

Both Michael Bublé and Adam Levine smashed their buttons to be Soleil’s coach. Levine complimented Soleil’s phrasing and Bublé said, “I just thought you had a really cool, interesting voice. Haven’t heard anybody like you,” said Bublé.

Soleil chose Bublé and will now compete on his team. Bublé is the reigning champion coach on The Voice.

Soleil’s mom, Andrea Meredith, posted about the show on SOMA Lounge, writing that Naomi “is a SOMA kiddo through and through. CHS class of 2023. She was Bea in Something Rotten and Crutchie in Newsies.” Soleil is now a sophomore at Berklee College of Music.

