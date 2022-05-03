Columbia High’s ‘Newsies’ Nominated for 12 Rising Star Awards, 1 Honorable Mention

Columbia High School’s 2022 production of Newsies has garnered 12 Final Nominations and 1 Honorable Mention from the Paper Mill Playhouse 27th Annual Rising Star Awards.

Modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards was created in 1996 to encourage and reward exceptional accomplishments in the production of New Jersey high school musicals. The Rising Star Awards is a statewide high school recognition program and has been replicated in several regions nationwide with Paper Mill Playhouse’s assistance.

Tickets to the Rising Star Awards ceremony on Monday, June 6 will be made available to final nominees via their school contact on May 4. The rising star awards will be livestreamed for free on Monday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Go to papermill.org for more information and login details.

Newsies‘ 2022 Rising Star Awards Nominations:

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Female-Identified Role: Grace Trenouth as “Katherine Plumber”

as “Katherine Plumber” Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Female-Identified Role: Rocky Anicette as “Medda Larkin”

as “Medda Larkin” Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Male-Identified role: Alex Iozzio as “Davey”

as “Davey” Outstanding Performer in a Featured Role: Katie Trzaska as “Race”

as “Race” Outstanding Performance by a featured ensemble group: “The Bowery Beauties”

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus

Outstanding Achievement by a Teacher or Outside Director: Tricia Benn , Bethany Pettigrew

, Outstanding Achievement in Choreography and Staging: Tricia Benn , Bethany Pettigrew

, Outstanding Scenic Achievement: Louis J. Medrano

Outstanding Lighting Achievement: Tara Marie Abbondante

Outstanding Hair and Makeup: Derek Alfano

Honorable Mention:

Outstanding Costuming Achievement: Barbara Canace

Read more about Columbia High School’s production of Newsies here:

Download (PDF, 268KB)