Arts & CultureMaplewood

Maplewood’s Christine Ebersole Promotes New Album on Randy Rainbow Podcast

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Grammy-nominated Grammy comedian and singer Randy Rainbow has released his first Randy Rainbow Podcast episode of 2023, and it features none other than Maplewood’s own Christine Ebersole.

Ebersole, for those who don’t know, is a Broadway legend and Maplewood resident since 1999. Ebersole has starred in numerous Broadway shows and has thus far won two Tony Awards for her performances in “42nd Street” and “Grey Gardens.”

On The Randy Rainbow Podcast, Ebersole talks with Rainbow about her new album “After the Ball”, her TV show — the current CBS hit “Bob Hearts Abishola” — and her potential return to Broadway.

Listen here.

Read more about Ebersole on Village Green here:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

CHS Art & Literary Magazine Guildscript Takes 1st Place From...

Maplewood Police Blotter: Attempted Burglary on Prospect Street

Police Release Details as Concerns Are Raised About...

South Orange-Maplewood CCR 22nd Annual MLK Day Observance,...

Got Recycling Questions? Maplewood DPW Launches Recycling Hotline

SZA Says Bullying, Islamophobia at Columbia High School...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE