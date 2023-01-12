Maplewood’s Christine Ebersole Promotes New Album on Randy Rainbow Podcast

Grammy-nominated Grammy comedian and singer Randy Rainbow has released his first Randy Rainbow Podcast episode of 2023, and it features none other than Maplewood’s own Christine Ebersole.

Ebersole, for those who don’t know, is a Broadway legend and Maplewood resident since 1999. Ebersole has starred in numerous Broadway shows and has thus far won two Tony Awards for her performances in “42nd Street” and “Grey Gardens.”

On The Randy Rainbow Podcast, Ebersole talks with Rainbow about her new album “After the Ball”, her TV show — the current CBS hit “Bob Hearts Abishola” — and her potential return to Broadway.

Listen here.

Read more about Ebersole on Village Green here: