Maplewood’s Dan Barry to Receive Eugene O’Neill Lifetime Award Oct. 16 in NYC

Maplewood-based Dan Barry — Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist and award-winning book author — is adding another feather to his crowded cap.
On Monday, October 16, the Irish American Writers & Artists will bestow the Eugene O’Neill Lifetime Achievement Award on Barry at an event in New York City. Writer Colum McCann and other luminaries will be on hand to honor Barry.
From Irish American Writers & Artists:
One of today’s most respected writers, Dan has earned several major journalism awards, and has shared three Emmys for documentaries produced by The New York Times where he is a longtime reporter and columnist, having written both the ‘About New York’ and ‘This Land’ columns. The author of several books, he writes on many topics, including sports, culture, New York City, and the nation. Dan is admired by his legion of readers and throughout the Irish American community.
IAW&A’s O’Neill celebration will be held at the stylish, newly renovated lounge, 5th & MAD. The festive cocktail reception will have an open bar and feature a variety of delicious offerings of seasonal American food, coupled with legendary Irish hospitality.
Please join us as we celebrate Dan’s accomplishments in an evening that promises surprises and good Irish craic.
Your ticket price includes one year of membership with Irish American Writers & Artists, and goes toward our work supporting artists and writers at all stages of their development and career.
Tickets: https://oneill2023.eventbrite.com