Maplewoodstock 2023 Committee Announces Canopy Lottery

The 18th annual Maplewoodstock Music and Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, 2023. Music begins at noon each day. Maplewoodstock announced the headliners in May. Besides dozens of musical acts, Maplewoodstock also features approximately 25 food vendors, 120 art vendors, 20 Kidzone vendors and, of course, a beer and wine garden. And then, of course, there are the canopies — devoted fans can reserve their canopy spaces in the park through a lottery. Information below!

From Maplewoodstock:

To secure a Canopy spot at Maplewoodstock 2023 you will need to enter your name in the Canopy Lottery. PLEASE NOTE: Any canopy or tent that is set up in Memorial Park belonging to anyone who has not secured a lottery space will be removed.

DO NOT show up at any time other than stipulated in the Canopy Lottery rules (link is below).

Lottery entry will be open from 11AM on June 23, 2023 until 11AM on June 30, 2023. Lottery winners will be notified by July 2, 2023.

To register for the Maplewoodstock Canopy Lottery:

Visit to maplewoodstock.com/canopy to register online,

Visit the Hilton branch of the Maplewood library or the South Orange library to obtain and submit a paper registration, or

Call our hotline at (973) 944-0764 and leave a voicemail with your name and phone number. Someone will get back to you to complete the registration.

Official Canopy Lottery rules can be found at http://www.maplewoodstock.com/canopy-rules. Canopy Lottery FAQ’s can be found at http://www.maplewoodstock.com/canopy-faq.