From The Maplewood South Orange Book Festival:

The Maplewood South Orange Book Festival Children’s Day will take place this Sunday, October 2nd from 11AM-4PM at the Woodland, and will feature over 50 picture book, middle grade and young adult authors, plus kid’s games and book-related activities, music, face-painting, big green balloons, and much, much more! The event is free of charge, and will take place rain or shine.













For more information, go to mapsobookfest.org