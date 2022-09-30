Meet the Lineup: October 5 Laughs in the Loft at SOPAC

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

Need something to look forward to on Hump Day? Head to SOPAC for Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series that Baristanet calls, “a comedy cure for the midweek blues.”

On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of side-splitting comedy. Hosted by local comedian Joe Larson, each show features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance is Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $20.

Get to know the October 5 lineup

Anthony DeVito – An NJ native, DeVito was a writer for the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and has been seen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Comedy Central. His one man show, “My Dad isn’t Danny DeVito” is about finding out the family secret that his father was a made man.

Gary Vider – Gary has a bone dry sense of humor that took him all the way to the finals of America’s Got Talent Season 10 and earned him appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan.

Bo Johnson – A Seattle comedian (that’s where Laughs in the Loft host Joe Larson is originally from!) comes out east to visit SOPAC! Bo has been on Comedy Central’s Hart of the City and the very prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs comedy festival.

Suzanne Stein – This comedian and New Jersey mom is a club favorite throughout NYC. This show marks her first SOPAC appearance!

