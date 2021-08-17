Morrow Memorial Theater Camp Presents Annie Jr. this Saturday, August 21

From Morrow Memorial Theater Camp

Morrow Memorial Theater Camp is back! This year’s production of Annie Jr. will take place this Saturday, August 21 on the outdoor stage. Community members are invited to enjoy the show and support a charitable initiative at the same time!

Morrow Church has a long connection with the children of Sierra Leone. For 10 years they have assisted Bishop John Yambasu in transforming a bombed out building into a youth resource center for children who had been child soldiers and those who lost parents. By 2016, $65,000 had been raised to open the Burma IV school near Kenema, Sierra Leone. Now there are so many students in the town, they need more classrooms! Just like the children in the story of Annie had no home or family, the students in Sierra Leone have no place to attend school. Many just sit outside of the school building listening to the lessons. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will enable a second floor be added to the school and directly benefit the children of Sierra Leone!

The MMTC cast and crew are working hard so please come out and see your community friends and neighbors – 4th through 8th graders, as they perform one of the most beloved musicals.