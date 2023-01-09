New Wave Productions Announces Its Spring 2023 Film Series Celebrating European Classic Cinema

From New Wave Productions:

New Wave Productions, a not-for-profit film and arts organization in Essex County, New Jersey, is dedicated to the appreciation of foreign and independent films and the belief that the visual arts are a powerful educational tool for our community. Since 2011, local teacher, artist and filmmaker Gerard Amsellem has advanced the mission of New Wave through its educational arm, La Cinémathèque, at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) and other public venues.

Most recently, La Cinémathèque hosted a Fall series celebrating classics of European cinema. Our Spring 2023 film series will be held at The Village at SOPAC. The schedule is as follows:

Cries and Whispers (Bergman, 1972) – February 5, 2023

Stalker (Tarkovsky, 1973) – March 12, 2023

Paris Texas (Wenders, 1979) – April 16, 2023

The Double Life of Veronika (Kieslowski, 1994) – May 14, 2023

