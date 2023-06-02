Out Montclair Releases Its “Guide to Pride” With Festival Attendee Info, Map & Stage Schedules

From Out Montclair:

Out Montclair, a nonprofit organization created in 2021 to provide support, solidarity, resources and safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community of Montclair and surrounding towns, announces the release of its “Guide-to-Pride” detailing ten days of celebrations, culminating in the second annual Montclair Pride, Presented by Audi of America, Saturday, June 10th, in downtown Montclair.

Download the line-up of events, performers and stages as well as parking and hotel accommodations in the comprehensive Guide to Pride. Montclair Pride takes over most of Downtown Montclair with street closures of Bloomfield Avenue, Church St., S. Park and Park Sts., in partnership with Essex County and Montclair Township, and Montclair Center BID as Collaborating Sponsor of Montclair Pride.

Montclair Pride is made possible by more than 200 sponsors, vendors and individual donors, many of whom wrote and posted “heart statements” to describe why they support Pride and the importance of Pride to the Montclair community.

Montclair Pride Week began with a free kickoff party at the Montclair Art Museum on Thursday, June 1, and continues with events daily including a Pride Ride with Bike and Walk Montclair; Pride weekend workouts sponsored by fitness centers around Montclair; the Pride Concert at the Wellmont Theater featuring U.K. singer-songwriter Declan McKenna; Pride Drag Show at the Vanguard Theater, all ages Doughnuts and Drag at Rabble Rise, The Big Pride Run sponsored by Fleet Feet Montclair and the Montclair Brewery, a Pride Reception and Fundraiser at Porta Montclair, Pride on the Page storytime and treats at Watchung Plaza Green, and the Pride Rally featuring local and statewide elected leaders on Friday, June 9th.

Montclair Pride, the daylong festival on June 10th, will feature three stages located throughout downtown Montclair, including the Main Stage on Bloomfield Avenue at Fullerton, the Bravitas Family Stage on Park Street, and the Open Call Stage on Church Street.

Comedian and New Jersey native Judy Gold returns as emcee of the Montclair Pride main stage, welcoming Broadway performer and Montclair resident Patrick Wilson; Dagmara Dominiczyk from HBO’s Succession; Tony-nominated star of Jagged Little Pill, Kathryn Gallagher; singer Aidan Doran; singer Brandi Massey; trans comedian Jaye McBride; the cast of Spring Awakening at Montclair’s Vanguard Theater; the New Jersey Gay Men’s Chorus; singer songwriter Lilli Lewis; the Cedar Grove High School cast of The Prom, an LGBTQ inclusive performance saved by local community members; the She Ain’t Right band; singer Mariah Ayescue; local favorite Eddie Nicholas, making his move from a debut on the Family stage last year to the Main Stage this year; twin siblings Dane and Stephanie, a proud trans man and sister act from Bloomfield and NBC’s The Voice; local legends Ordinary Kids, and singer Joe Colwell; and Rose from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13. DJ Vito Fun then leads a two-hour street dance party on Bloomfield Avenue from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

“Montclair has so much to be proud about, including the outstanding, steadfast sponsors, volunteers, supporters and attendees who are coming together in extraordinary ways once again to celebrate and honor LGBTQIA+ people and our allies at Montclair Pride,” said Out Montclair Executive Director Peter Yacobellis. “While other towns waver from drag art and performance, we are showcasing it in multiple events and artists. While national brands buckle to a handful of extremists triggered by a rainbow t-shirt, our small businesses and regional powerhouses recognize that Pride means allyship, staying true to the values of inclusion and belonging. We are profoundly grateful that Montclair is again leading the way in what it means to be a place where all LGBTQIA+ people, especially and including our transgender family, are welcome to Be You. Be Heard. We embrace you, elevate and celebrate you for ten straight days, and beyond. Happy Pride!”

The Bravitas Family Stage, emceed by Lady Keyante and featuring DJ No Requests, will spotlight local LGBTQIA+ talent and favorites for all ages, including Drums of Thunder from Hillside Elementary, and the School of Rock Montclair house band. Nearby will be the new Family Pride Fun Zone, set up as a space for families to meet up, catch up, play, rest and make new friends. The dedicated space is new to Montclair Pride and designed by Out Montclair Families, a coalition of LGBTQIA+ parents and their children, and will represent all the reasons why Out Montclair Families was created in the first place – to bring families together for fun and friendship. The Bravitas Group, Park Street Auto, and Guerriero Gelato and Cakes are sponsors of the Bravitas Family Stage.

The new Montclair Pride Open Call Stage on Church Street, emceed by Mimi Sashimi and featuring DJ Jersey, invites amateur acts to sign up and speak out, in keeping with the theme of Montclair Pride: Be You. Be Heard.

ABOUT OUT MONTCLAIR

Out Montclair is a nonprofit organization created to raise awareness and provide support and solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community of Montclair. We offer educational and charitable activities and events to promote inclusivity and equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, non-binary and gender-fluid youth and adults. Additionally, we are a safe space where our community and our allies can come together and celebrate who we are.