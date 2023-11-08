PHOTOS: CHS Band Wins Bronze at US Bands State Championship

The Columbia High School Marching Band just wrapped up a truly unforgettable season. This year’s field show was entitled “Reign” which unfortunately proved apt, as several planned competitions were rained out. Nevertheless, the Cougars persevered and improved their score in each of the four competitions they participated in, propelled to excellence by their indefatigable Director of Bands, Peter F. Bauer and his incredible staff: Kaelyn Passeri, Chelsea DiDiego, D’Sherrick Williams, and Daniel Pasquale.

The final two weeks of the season provided non-stop thrills, beginning with a once-in-a-life time opportunity for the band perform with Ms. Lauryn Hill at the Prudential Center on Tuesday, October 17. On October 21, the “Pride of Columbia” contributed to a memorable homecoming game at Underhill Field, showing off their complete field show and delighting fans in the stands with some intricate upside down drumming! Finally on October 28, the Marching Band competed in the US Bands State Championship and claimed an overall Bronze prize, achieving 3rd place in their class, with 2nd place in percussion, as well as 2nd place in color guard. Well done, Cougars!

— Amy Merlino Coey – Band Rep for CHMPA (Columbia HS music Parents Association)

Photos by Julia Verderosa: