PHOTOS: Corny, Flashy, Fun—MapSO Family Follies Begin a New Arts Tradition

The Village Green
There was dancing. There was singing. There was juggling. There was a chicken suit.

The first annual MapSO Family Follies delivered on its promise of quirky family fun and fabulous entertainment on November 16 at The Woodland in Maplewood.

“I think the Follies will become a thing!,” co-producer Lara Tomlin told Village Green. Tomlin reported, “The crowd exceeded our expectations—we set up chairs for 150, and had to get more from upstairs–those 80 all got filled and then it was standing room only! We estimate there were just under 400 attendees.”

Co-producer and emcee Tori Chickering delivered on her promise of “an old-timey talent show” and running a “tight ship”, where each act — all of whom qualified through an auditioning process — had than three minutes to perform.

“The Follies touches on exactly what I love about our community: boundless talent and a deep appreciation for whimsical nostalgia,” said Maplewood Arts & Culture Director Sally Unsworth.

Photos by Lisa Whiteman:

