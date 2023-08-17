1st Annual MapSo Family Follies Promises Old-Timey Talent & Quirky Fun

From Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

“I’ve always thought this town should have a talent show,” said Lara Tomlin, professional artist, to Sally Unsworth, Manager of the Division of Arts & Culture for Maplewood. And before she knew it, the Woodland was booked for the 1st Annual Mapso Family Follies Talent Show on Thursday, November 16th from 7:30-9pm.

Lara is best known in the community for drawing the Able Baker portraits as well as Director of Programming for the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy–responsible for Weeding Wednesdays, the Trash Pandas clean-up crew, and the “Painters in the Park” plein air events. To this she’ll be adding follies co-producer to her credits.

Tomlin called Tori Chickering, whom she vaguely knew had a producing background in live theater, film, and television. Turns out Chickering’s been producing family follies shows just like this for decades. “This town is brimming with talent,” Lara said. “And I had a feeling Tori would get how fun and quirky a community-wide talent show could be.” “You bet,” was Tori’s response. “Should be a hoot. Let’s get crackin’.”

They decided the Mapso Family Follies should reflect the character of the community and be low-key and relaxed—definitely not a contest. (Though there will only be room for 15 acts so that the show is of reasonable length.) Auditions will have a panel of local judges voting on the show’s line-up, with priority going to multi-generation acts (ages 9-99). “Our aim is an old-timey talent show,” says Chickering. “No more than 3 minutes per act. I plan to run a tight ship.” A veteran emcee, Chickering says one of her goals—besides encouraging fun—will be to keep the show moving along.

Auditions will be held on a first come, first serve, sign-in-and-wait basis at The Woodland (60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood) Wednesday and Thursday, October 18 &19 from 6-8pm. Auditioners are invited to bring a 1-2 minute sample of a song, juggling, drag, stand-up, bird call, step routine, poetry, yodeling, acoustic/instrument playing, clogging, magic, opera, ribbon dance, tap dance, comedy improv, jazz trio, bird act, dramatic skit, balancing bit, or any other “talent” deemed entertaining. Maplewood, South Orange, and surrounding residents are welcome. No solos. No drum kits or amps–acoustic instruments only. No spiders and/or snakes.

Unsworth is thrilled. “I had immediate interest in The Follies as it touches on exactly what I love about our community: boundless talent and a deep appreciation for whimsical nostalgia. I’m grateful to Tori for her vision and ability to bring this idea to fruition, and to Lara and local artists, Adam Gustavson and Emily Kehe, for their amazing poster art.” Kehe, a renowned creative director, says, “I love being part of such a creative town, so when Lara, an illustrator I’ve admired for many years, asked me to be to be a part of this project, I jumped at the chance.” Renaissance man, Gustavson, didn’t hesitate, either. They are all “giddy” about the show.

In addition to on-stage talent, the Follies team will need backstage peeps and event volunteers. If you’d like to be a part of the crew, please contact Sally: sunsworth@maplewoodnj.gov In time, FAQs will be addressed on the webpage: maplewoodartsandculture.org/follies