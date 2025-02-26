Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / Kids

PHOTOS: Maplewood Middle School ‘Shrek the Musical’ Makes Everyone a Believer

written by Photos by Morgan Triska
On Feb. 21, 22, and 23, Maplewood Middle School’s production of ‘Shrek the Musical’ enthralled audiences.

The production was directed by math teacher Marc Kessler and assistant director Chris Kleinwaks. Music Director: Regina Bradshaw. Stage and art crew directors: Richard Palmgren & Brian Kaplan. Costume directors: Destiney Paquette, Emily Harvey-Lee, Katie Rickard, Frankie Sirianni. Sound Design: Alison Goessling, Audio Inc. Choreographers: Simone McCrear, Jane Kessler, Marc Kessler, Chris Kleinwaks, Alonzo Gallo.

Photos courtesy of Morgan Triska:

