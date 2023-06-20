PHOTOS, VIDEO: South Orange Elks Host 2nd Annual Pride Day Event

From the South Orange Elks:

On Saturday, June 10, the South Orange Elks held their second annual Pride Event. The day, led primarily by members Vanessa LoBue and Preston Olson, began with a family-friendly bonanza, chock-full of activities for the kids and adults. In partnering with SOMa Families, the South Orange Elks welcomed members and guests of all ages to participate in a wide variety of Pride-themed events. There were two separate story times, one hosted by drag queen and performer Harmonica Sunbeam, and the second by local author Katy Tanis, who then led attendees in a beautiful art project where people painted paper plates to form a rainbow on a giant butterfly’s wings. Then, there were games, and a performance by 90s cover band Crystal Pepsi and the Zimas.

Later that evening the Elks hosted one of their bombastic dance parties, with performances by several locals, including DJ Dirty Preston, Rob Lomblad, and James Friedman–and several more!

In all, the South Orange Elks raised $2,000 in donations for Essex County LGBTQIA+ organization The Rain Foundation, a group that helps find housing for questioning youths.