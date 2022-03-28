Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Sign Up Now to Watch CHS Musical ‘Newsies’ Livestream April 1, 2 & 3

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

If you missed the live, in-person performances of Columbia High School’s All School Musical “Newsies” in March, you are in luck: Livestream performances are scheduled for April 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are now on sale for:

  • 4/1 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • 4/2 @ 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • 4/3 @ 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets at: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61724

The cost is $15 for individual and $30 for family tickets. Individual tickets are for one device. Family refers to the number of people around that device.

**This is a streamed recording of a live show being broadcast at specific times. You cannot pause or rewind and can only watch it in real time. When the stream ends, so does your access. Please start on time, or you will join the performance in progress.**

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Indoor Mask Mandate Remains in Place for Preschools...

Maplewood to Host Ceremony for International Transgender Day...

Singer-Songwriter Shows Coming Up at SOPAC

SOMA Spotlight: Author, Librarian, Former Irish Javelin Champion...

Wear White for Women’s Movie Night & Group...

NJ Secretary of State Tahesha Way Visits Maplewood’s...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE