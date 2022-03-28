Sign Up Now to Watch CHS Musical ‘Newsies’ Livestream April 1, 2 & 3

If you missed the live, in-person performances of Columbia High School’s All School Musical “Newsies” in March, you are in luck: Livestream performances are scheduled for April 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are now on sale for:

4/1 @ 7:30 p.m.

4/2 @ 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

4/3 @ 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets at: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61724

The cost is $15 for individual and $30 for family tickets. Individual tickets are for one device. Family refers to the number of people around that device.

**This is a streamed recording of a live show being broadcast at specific times. You cannot pause or rewind and can only watch it in real time. When the stream ends, so does your access. Please start on time, or you will join the performance in progress.**