SOPAC Announces 2024 Spring Appeal Raising Critical Funds for Programming

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Spring Appeal started May 1!

SOPAC seeks to raise crucial funds during its 2024 Spring Appeal, Audiences of Tomorrow, to propel its next chapter of programming, leadership, and audience growth. With a goal to raise $65,000 by June 30th, these funds will allow SOPAC to present and administer creative experiences that engage arts enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.

For almost two decades, SOPAC has served as a cultural anchor of its surrounding community. Thanks to generous and dedicated supporters, SOPAC was able to curate a diverse, vibrant, and captivating 2023-24 season. From the powerful vocals of Jessica Vosk and the electrifying rhythms of Pedrito Martínez, to the thought-provoking comedy of Drew Lynch and Liz Glazer and the timeless performances of Oleta Adams and Rufus Wainwright, SOPAC has been a platform for both established icons and emerging talents.

“In SOPAC’s next chapter, we will become even more intentional about engaging eclectic performers and diverse audiences, while also presenting shows our core audience of faithful supporters have come to know and love,” explains SOPAC Board Chair Douglas Newman. “We strive to present shows that resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

SOPAC invites all members, supporters, and arts lovers to donate to its Audiences of Tomorrow campaign! All proceeds will help sustain and grow its on-stage and educational programming to foster the future of the creative ecosystem in northern New Jersey and beyond!

Through continued generosity from its supporters SOPAC administers robust Arts Education Programs to thousands of young artists and arts-lovers across Essex County. Its Arts Residency Programs connect over 200 middle and high school-aged aspiring Classical and Jazz musicians and dancers with world-class teaching artists. Its School Performance Series exposes over 6,300 students to interactive and enriching live performances at SOPAC. SOPAC further increases access to live performance experience by offering students from under-resourced communities subsidized tickets to the School Performance Series shows.

The creativity and inspiration students experience with these programs at and through SOPAC can unlock worlds of possibilities and strengthen connections to their classmates, local community, and the world-at-large. SOPAC donors’ and supporters’ generosity make this possible!

“For almost 20 years, SOPAC has served as a centerpiece of our community,” says Newman. “As we look toward our future, we remain dedicated to creating experiences that bridge divides and inspire intergenerational creativity and connection.”

Please help SOPAC reach its goal and donate TODAY!