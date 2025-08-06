Morrow Church Welcomes Rev. Danny Yang as New Senior Pastor

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — August 6, 2025 — Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rev. Danny Yang as its new Senior Pastor. Rev. Yang brings nearly two decades of pastoral leadership, a gift for preaching, and a deep commitment to building inclusive, purpose-driven communities. Pastor Danny’s style of ministry — grounded in love for God, neighbor, and justice in action — aligns deeply with Morrow’s identity.

He joins the Greater New Jersey Conference from the Texas Annual Conference, where he most recently served as Senior Pastor of Westbury United Methodist Church in Houston — the most diverse church in that Conference. Under his leadership, Westbury UMC became a Reconciling Congregation, actively welcoming and affirming LGBTQ+ people (only the second in the Texas Conference to do so), helped rebuild its community after Hurricane Harvey, sustained growth through the COVID-19 pandemic, reversed years of deficit spending and completed a major capital campaign.

“Every community we join shapes who we are,” Pastor Danny shared. “And I can already see how Morrow Church will shape me in beautiful ways. In my first days here, I walked into the Morrow Turnover Sale — and saw not only the energy of a vibrant congregation, but a spirit of service that looks outward to the community.”

Pastor Danny, who grew up on Houston’s west side, is a graduate of the University of Texas and Emory University’s Candler School of Theology. He and his wife, Susan — who he met in middle school orchestra — are settling into Maplewood with their two young daughters, Ellie and Izzy. “We need community. I need community,” he said. “And I’m thankful to have found it here in South Orange/Maplewood — literal sanctuary cities — and in the sanctuary that is Morrow Church.”

Michael Burniston, longtime member and chair of the church’s People Committee, noted the energy that Rev. Yang brings to Morrow’s next chapter:

“We’re especially excited to welcome more and more people to experience Morrow Church in ways that are meaningful to them — not just through Sunday worship, but through the many programs and activities that reflect our beliefs and purpose in the community and beyond. We believe Danny’s appointment comes at just the right time to re-ignite the experience of what it means to ‘go to church’ in a world where affiliation with church has been declining. While COVID made that challenge even harder, Morrow is beginning to see that trend reverse. With Danny’s leadership, we see real opportunity to grow and become even more relevant to the people of our community.”

Prior to his appointment within the Greater New Jersey Conference, Pastor Danny served locally as a lay minister at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chatham, NJ. His nearly 20 years in ministry reflect a powerful intersection of vision, compassion, and action — and a hopeful, joyful invitation to all:

“Our purpose is to love God and love neighbor,” he said. “What if church was the place we got better at that, together?”

About Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church

Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church, established in 1811 in Maplewood, New Jersey, is a diverse and inclusive congregation rooted in love and guided by a commitment to social justice, community, and belonging. Through worship, service, and fellowship, Morrow fosters spiritual growth and provides a welcoming space for all—within the neighborhood and beyond. To learn more, visit www.morrowchurch.org.