Singer-Songwriters Coming to SOPAC

Americana, Folk, Bluegrass, Country and more—the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s lineup of Singer-Songwriters includes compelling Grammy winners and skilled acoustic instrumentalists. Sample their music on our Singer-Songwriters Spotify Playlist.

David Broza & Trio Havana

SAT, SEP 17 at 8PM

Tickets: $30-$48

Israeli superstar David Broza is recognized for his dynamic guitar performances and humanitarian efforts. His signature sound is influenced by Spanish Flamenco, American Folk, Rock and poetry.

Kathleen Edwards

THU, SEP 22 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $28-$38

After a musical hiatus and period of profound self-reflection, singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards triumphantly returns with her cloud-grazing voice, skilled strumming and Folk/Country music that confronts life’s challenges yet finds the beauty in it all.

Chris Smither & Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius

SAT, OCT 8 at 8PM

Tickets: $35-$45

A master of acoustic Folk/Blues, Chris Smither creates a singular guitar sound – a beat-driven finger-picking, layered over his rhythmic, tapping feet (always mic’d in performance). A lifelong devotee of Bluegrass, Tim O’Brien is skilled on guitar, mandolin, fiddle and banjo. He often performs with his wife, vocalist Jan Fabricius.

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

WED, OCT 26 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $49-$84

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, “the king and queen of the banjo” (Paste magazine), have a musical partnership like no other. Béla is a fifteen-time Grammy winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres. Abigail is a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player.

An Evening with Jim Messina

THU, NOV 3 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $39-$62

Jim Messina’s legacy of making hit music spans five decades, three super groups (Buffalo Springfield, Poco, Loggins and Messina), a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits.

Darlingside

WED, NOV 9 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $28-$38

Darlingside has long been praised for their mesmerizing harmonies and wistful songwriting, described by NPR as “exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque Folk-Pop,” and compared to Crosby, Stills and Nash; Simon & Garfunkel; and The Byrds.

Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins

THU, NOV 10 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $38-$49

Carried by her radiant voice, Grammy winner Paula Cole has a musical catalog defined by honest lyrics that covers Blues, Jazz, Folk, Pop, Gospel and Americana. Multi-instrumentalist Sophie B. Hawkins has been tugging at heartstrings for decades with her captivating storytelling. Both are known for their indelible 90s hits—Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” and Hawkins’ “As I Lay Me Down.”

An Evening with Josh Ritter

THU, NOV 17 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $39-$49

With an expressive voice, keen wit and evocative way with words, Folk-Rock artist Josh Ritter has been described as “harking back to Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and maybe a little Mark Knopfler” (The New York Times) and named one of the “100 Greatest Living Songwriters” by Paste magazine.

Judy Collins

Holiday & Hits Show

FRI, DEC 2 at 8PM

Tickets: $58-$78

Celebrate Christmas with Judy Collins! The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for her poetic storytelling style will perform holiday classics, songs from her latest album, Spellbound, and beloved songs culled from her six-decade career.

Martin Sexton

SAT, DEC 3 at 8PM

Tickets: $38-$48

Martin Sexton’s spirited songs run the American musical gamut, incorporating Soul, Country and Blues. The guitarist has been praised for “his unpretentious heartiness” (The New York Times) and his “soul-marinated voice” (Rolling Stone).

Sweet Honey in the Rock

Holiday Show

SAT, DEC 17 at 8PM

Tickets: $48-$68

Sweet Honey in the Rock is an internationally renowned Grammy-nominated a cappella ensemble with a nearly 50-year history of serving as musical missionaries for equality, empowerment and education.

Nefesh Mountain

The Hanukkah Show

WED, DEC 21 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $23-$33

Boundary-pushing group Nefesh Mountain combines elements of Americana, Appalachian Bluegrass, Celtic Folk and Eastern European melodies with messages of inclusivity, diversity and hope.

