SOPAC Announces 13 Shows in March

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

It’s March Madness at the South Orange Performing Arts Center! With more than a dozen shows on the docket, see everything from a hip-hop violinist to acoustic singer-songwriters. Just in time for Women’s History Month, experience the Resistance Revival Chorus, a social justice-focused choir. In celebration of Holi, join Red Baraat, a group that merges North Indian Bhangra with elements of Funk, Go-Go, Rock and more.

Kindred The Family Soul

MARCH 4

Tickets: $42-$77

Married couple Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon are known for music that comes directly from the heart. The duo co-writes relatable and mature R&B songs that are rooted in traditional Soul and Gospel.

An Evening with Marc Cohn

MARCH 5

Tickets: $45-$60

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great Soul man.

Jazz in the Loft

Steve Carrington Quintet

MARCH 6

Tickets: $20

Join us for an extra special Jazz in the Loft show featuring Steve Carrington (tenor & soprano saxophone), Bruce Harris (trumpet), Alex Collins (piano), John Lee (bass) and Karl Latham (drums).

Son Volt

MARCH 9

Tickets: $34-$44

Founded by songwriter and vocalist Jay Farrar, Son Volt is an Americana Rock band that also infuses Folk, Country, Blues and Soul into their sound. Their songs often seek out the ghosts of America’s discordant or forgotten past. The group marked their 25th anniversary in 2020, while in lockdown due to the pandemic. They released their 10th studio album, Electro Melodier in July 2021.

Resistance Revival Chorus

MARCH 10

Tickets: $29-$39

The Resistance Revival Chorus is a collective of more than 60 womxn and non-binary singers, who have joined together to breathe joy and song into the resistance and to uplift and center womxn’s voices.

Red Baraat Festival of Colors

MARCH 11

Tickets: $25-$35

Red Baraat Festival of Colors is an immersive experience celebrating the spirit of the Hindu holiday of Holi. Led by dhol player Sunny Jain, the group has drawn worldwide praise for merging North Indian Bhangra with elements of Funk, Go-Go, Rock and raw Punk energy. SPIN Magazine calls the group “a knitted blend of poly-rhythmic panache exploring what it means to communicate music between individuals and across cultures.”

The Bad Plus

MARCH 12

Tickets: $28-$36

The Bad Plus is a critically acclaimed, avant-garde Jazz quartet that has been called “technically brilliant, beyond versatile” (The New Yorker) and is known for producing “moving, mighty music” (Rolling Stone).

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

MARCH 13

Tickets: $40-$54

These renowned Grammy Award winners ignite their musical chemistry to generate an incomparable Jazz experience.

Edwin McCain Acoustic Trio

MARCH 18

Tickets: $38-$48

A longtime friend of Hootie and the Blowfish, the guitarist has been called the “great American romantic” (The New York Times). Edwin McCain’s tender, instantly recognizable ballads “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More” are immortalized in several 2000s film and TV soundtracks.

Celebrate the Sounds of New Orleans with

Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Nathan and The Zydeco Cha Chas

MARCH 20

Tickets: $35-$48

This double-bill featuring world-famous music machines celebrates the feel-good sounds of The Big Easy!

The Moth Mainstage

MARCH 24

Tickets: $50-$70

The Moth is dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling and has presented more than 35,000 stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing room only crowds worldwide.

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

MARCH 25 & 26

Tickets: $35-$48

The Machine pays homage to Pink Floyd in two back-to-back nights. Hear the epic Rock opera, The Wall, in its entirety on Friday and Pink Floyd’s greatest hits plus some obscurities on Saturday.

Damien Escobar: Breakthrough

MARCH 31

Tickets: $38-$58

This violinist sits at the intersection of Hip-Hop and Classical music with a sophisticated, edgy style and an unstoppable swagger.

At-a-Glance Lineup

New shows will be announced on a rolling basis. For the most up-to-date listings, visit SOPACnow.org/events/

MARCH 4: Kindred The Family Soul

MARCH 5: An Evening with Marc Cohn

MARCH 6: Jazz in the Loft: Steve Carrington Quintet

MARCH 9: Son Volt

MARCH 10: Resistance Revival Chorus

MARCH 11 Red Baraat Festival of Colors

MARCH 12 The Bad Plus

MARCH 13: Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

MARCH 18: Edwin McCain Acoustic Trio

MARCH 20: Celebrate the Sounds of New Orleans with Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Nathan and The Zydeco Cha Chas

MARCH 24: The Moth Mainstage

MARCH 25 & 26: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

MARCH 31: Damien Escobar: Breakthrough

###

Covid-19:

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.