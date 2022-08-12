SOPAC Announces Comedy Shows with Ryan Hamilton, Maria Bamford, Kevin Nealon, and Paul Reiser this Fall

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

A clean comedian, “the funniest woman in the world,” an SNL veteran and a 90s sitcom star walk into a bar, well, performing arts center. This fall, head to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for some laughs with comedic icons Ryan Hamilton, Maria Bamford, Kevin Nealon and Paul Reiser. Plus, on the first Wednesday of every month, swing by Laughs in the Loft—a stand-up series hosted by Joe Larson featuring comics from our own backyard in SOPAC’s Loft on the third floor. Learn more and buy tickets at SOPACnow.org/Comedy.

Ryan Hamilton

FRI, SEP 9 at 8PM

Tickets: $28-$35

The wholesome, Idaho-bred comic’s Netflix special, Happy Face, was called “the special you can’t watch enough times.”

Maria Bamford

SUN, SEP 11 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $30-$45

Comedian Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal comedy about mental illness as well as her dead-on impressions. Stephen Colbert called her his “favorite comedian on earth” and Judd Apatow said she is “the funniest woman in the world.”

Kevin Nealon

SUN, OCT 2 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $35-$53

Emmy- and SAG-nominated comedian Kevin Nealon is one of the longest running cast members on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He’s also a critically acclaimed actor known for his roles in the Showtime series Weeds and several films by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

Paul Reiser

SUN, OCT 9 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $38-$58

This comedian, actor and television writer can currently be seen in Stranger Things and The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He also recently revived one of his most iconic roles in the return of Mad About You, the long-running hit 90s comedy he co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt.

Laughs in the Loft

Hosted by Joe Larson

FIRST WEDNESDAY OF EVERY MONTH AT 7:30PM

Upcoming shows: SEP 7, OCT 5 & NOV 2

Tickets: $20

Join us for Laughs in the Loft, a monthly series featuring stand-up comics from our own backyard, Brooklyn and beyond! Each Laughs in the Loft event features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The talent is announced approximately two weeks prior to each show.

