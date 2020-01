From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

SOPAC At Night

SOPAC Among Nominees for Favorite Small Performing Arts Center in 12th Annual Contest

South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is pleased to announce its nomination for Favorite Small Performing Arts Center in . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here. . Email us at [email protected] if you have any difficulty signing in. Manage your account here: https://villagegreennj.memberful.com/account.