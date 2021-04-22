Arts & CultureSouth OrangeSponsored

SOPAC Presents a Free Virtual Showcase of the 2020 New Jersey Choreography Fellows

by The South Orange Performing Arts Center
written by The South Orange Performing Arts Center
From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

WHAT: As part of SOPAC’s virtual season, “Capturing the Moment: A Showcase of New Jersey Choreographer Fellows” is a two-part, pre-recorded event featuring performances (many world premieres) by and conversations with seven local choreographers who were awarded the 2020 Choreography Fellowship presented by the New Jersey Council on the Arts. The majority of this production was recorded on SOPAC’s stage.

WHEN: Friday & Saturday, April 30 & May 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EST

WHO: Seven New Jersey-based choreographers include Erin Carlisle Norton (Montclair), Oluwadamilare (Dare) Ayorinde (Teaneck), Pallavi Degwekar-Shaikh (Dayton), Tsai His Hung (Woodridge), Robert Mark Burke (Jersey City), Barkha Patel (Guttenberg), and Nai-Ni Chen (Englewood Cliffs). Interviews conducted by dance critic and journalist Robert Johnson.

HOW: FREE. Advance registration is required. To reserve, visit SOPACnow.org or call 973.313.2787. Attendees will receive an exclusive viewing link.

MEDIA CONTACT: April Thibeault, AMT PR, 212.861.0990, april@amtpublicrelations.com

