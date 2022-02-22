From South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown announces the return of the Under Cover Music Fest (UCMF) on Saturday, May 14, presented by Mark Murphy Music and Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams. This year the event will be held in the Sloan St. parking lot to allow more space for the community to listen to the 6 cover bands (no cover charge!) The beer garden returns from the Fox & Falcon as does food from Main Stage sponsor Miti Miti. This year participating businesses will also be hosting sidewalk sales.

“South Orange Downtown is thrilled to welcome back this amazing event and tie it in with the business district by holding our annual sidewalk sales before and during the event” stated Cat Fisher, Chair of South Orange Downtown.

Mark Murphy, presenting sponsor and owner of Mark Murphy Music, said that he is “so excited for UCMF 2022! We all need this opportunity to get together, celebrate and listen to some great music in the heart of South Orange.”

World-class musicians from the area will be performing covers of the most popular hits from a collection of famous artists. Bands will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sponsorships are still available for businesses that are interested. To become a sponsor of this event or to learn more about the Under Cover Music Fest, call 973.763.6899 or send an email to melissa@southorangedowntown.org. Track the latest news by following @southorangedowntown on Facebook and Instagram and using #UnderCoverMusicFest

About South Orange Downtown

Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.