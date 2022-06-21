South Orange Downtown Seeks Sculpture Artists — Deadline June 24

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown (SODT) is seeking an artist(s) to create and install a sculpture at the Village Plaza triangle, located at the corner of Valley Street and Village Plaza. As part of a larger revitalization initiative of the triangle, this sculpture will be a focal piece at the entry point into the downtown district and complement the adjacent murals. The sculpture should be a visual presentation of the vibrancy of the district as it connects to light, energy and harmony, or an artistic wayfinding display that lets people know that they are in South Orange Downtown.

INSTALLATION SITE:

The sculpture will be installed on the Village Plaza Triangle. The artist(s) should recommend exact sculpture placement as part of their proposal.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

SODT will commission a qualified artist or team of artists to design and install work that local residents can enjoy, will enhance the appearance of the business district and that attracts visitors. The goal of the South Orange Downtown Village Plaza Triangle Project is to revitalize this prominent space with a mural, sculpture, outdoor seating and lighting. The art installations will convey the theme of “light, energy and harmony” and reflect the vibrancy of the downtown district.

PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS

SODT is issuing this Call for Artists to submit a concept statement for the Village Plaza Triangle Sculpture that conveys a theme of light, energy and harmony, or an artistic wayfinding display. Three artists will be selected to submit a concept sketch. The chosen artist will be compensated up to $25,000 and runners up will receive $250 for their concept sketch submission.

PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS

SODT is asking artist(s) complete the online application which will include:

Statement of Interest- description of the artist or team’s interest in the project, initial vision for the work, and relevant experience or background.

Concept Statement of Proposed Art Piece- description of the concept of the proposed project, including the design intent, color, size, materials, lifetime and fabrication processes.

Work Sample- sample work portfolio of a link to your website or a minimum of three (3) and up to ten (10) samples of past work, including an annotated image list stating the title of the piece, commissioning body, project budget, date, medium and dimensions.

Bio or resume(s) with contact info

Two professional references with contact information

Website & social media link

SELECTION CRITERIA

A selection committee composed of creative professionals, community members, and representatives from SODT will choose the finalists based on their sculpture proposals. SODT will have final approval of the sculpture design.

PROJECT COMPENSATION

The artist(s) chosen shall receive an honorarium of up to $25,000 for artist fees, design, fabrication and installation of the artwork.

PROJECT TIMELINE

June 24, 2022 RFP Submission Deadline

June 27- July 1, 2022 Review of proposals and selection of 3 three artists to do concept sketches

August 1, 2022- Concept Sketches submitted by 3 finalists

August 15, 2022- Final artist selected

October 8th- Completion of installation

October 15, 2022- Public unveiling of work

CONTACT INFORMATION

Questions should be submitted to melissa@southorangedowntown.org.

Link to online application: www.southorangedowntown.org/news/vpt-sculpture

ABOUT SOUTH ORANGE DOWNTOWN & THE SOUTH ORANGE COMMUNITY

South Orange is a place rich in history and community pride. The charming downtown offers historic architecture, unique shops, contemporary restaurants, and exciting entertainment. The South Orange community is known for its proximity to New York City, access to South Mountain Reservation, progressive attitude and family friendliness. It is home to a diverse mix of people and the nationally recognized Seton Hall University.

South Orange Downtown is committed to the continued enhancement of the downtown district through the creation of art installations and to making art central to the daily life of the community. South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE IS JUNE 24, 2022