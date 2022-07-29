Springfield Avenue Partnership Presents The Sunday Summer Jazz Series Starting July 31

From The Springfield Avenue Partnership:

The Springfield Avenue Partnership (SAP) announces the first season of the Sunday Summer Jazz Series—a new event taking place at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo (1688 Springfield Avenue) on Sundays, from July 31st – August 14th.

The inaugural event on Sunday, July 31 will feature vendors, poetry readings, and kids activities in addition to live jazz music beginning at 2 pm.

The Jazz event on the remaining two dates will begin at 3 pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the event and to bring their own instruments to join in on jam sessions.

The event on July 31st will feature musical guest All Star Jammers Jazz Band. Belle John’s Soulfood will be selling food. Additional vendors include E.S.F. Lifestyle, IKiralot Crafts, Ife Essentials, LBNOVELTIES, Nitjuan Designs. Stabroek, Odd Designs, and Sunny’s Shop

The August 7th event will feature Mike Lee Jazz Trio and the August 14th event will feature Danny Raycraft Quartet.

This is a Springfield Avenue Partnership event, presented by Gregory Burrus Productions, Supporting sponsor is Finlay and Gage Musical Instruments.

About the Springfield Avenue Partnership (SAP): SAP is the district management corporation of the Springfield Avenue Special Improvement District, a self-governed entity that funds itself primarily by a special tax assessment on commercial properties within the improvement district and is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of business and property owners, local residents and municipal officials.