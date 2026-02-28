St. Joseph Church to Host ‘Songs of Ireland’ Saturday, March 7

From St. Joseph Church, Maplewood, NJ:

St. Joseph Church in Maplewood will celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s season with an evening of beloved Irish songs when Irish tenor Kevin Moulton presents Songs of Ireland on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

Moulton, a New Jersey native with deep Irish roots, specializes in the warm, lyrical vocal style traditionally associated with Irish tenors — a voice known for its clarity, emotional expression, and storytelling power.

“Irish tenors became popular in the early 20th century,” Moulton explains. “With millions of Irish emigrating to America, these singers brought the songs and memories of the old country to homesick families across the United States. It’s a tradition I’m honored to continue.”

While some assume an Irish tenor must be born and raised in Ireland, Moulton smiles at the notion.

“Just as singers from all over the world sing Italian opera, it’s the love of the great Irish songs that makes someone an Irish tenor,” he says. “Once, after I sang at a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, a woman from Ireland came up to say hello. As soon as I spoke, she said, ‘You’re American!’ She was surprised. When I sing, I sound Irish. My Irish ancestry makes my voice especially suited to these songs.”

Moulton traces his journey into Irish music back to a family wedding. Asked to sing “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen” for his cousin Kathleen’s wedding, he learned the song and was struck by the powerful response from his large Irish family. That performance led him to the recordings of legendary Irish tenor John McCormack (1884–1945), whose expressive singing and impeccable diction set the standard for the genre. McCormack’s recordings also helped fuel the rise of the early recording industry.

“McCormack treated every song — whether an opera aria or a simple Irish ballad — with the same care and artistry,” Moulton says. “He made each song feel personal, as if he were singing directly to the listener. That’s what I strive for in my own concerts.”

The program will include familiar favorites such as “Danny Boy,” “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” and “Toora Loora Looral,” along with other classic ballads that capture the joy, nostalgia, and romance of Ireland. Along the way, Moulton shares the surprising backstories behind many of these songs — some of which were written not in Ireland at all, but in America.

Moulton will be accompanied by pianist Dave Malyszko.

When he’s not presenting concerts, Moulton serves as a professional church singer, and St. Joseph Church is one of the parishes where he sings regularly.

“Fr. Jim is a great supporter of music and a fine musician himself. Greg Scime, the music director, is an old friend,” Moulton says. “When I thought about presenting a concert this year, St. Joe’s was the first place that came to mind. It’s always a pleasure to sing there.”

The concert promises an evening of stirring melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and a touch of Irish magic.

“I make people cry with these songs,” Moulton laughs. “So bring a handkerchief.”

Learn more about Kevin at https://youtube.com/@kevinthetenor.