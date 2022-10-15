The 19th Annual South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour to be Held November 5-6

From The South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour:

The 19th Annual South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour will take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 5th & 6th, from 11am-5pm. Seventy-five artists in South Orange & Maplewood will be participating.

Where to visit:

Artists’ Studios or Homes

The Able Baker, Baker Street Market, A Paper Hat & Pet Wants

The 1978 Gallery, The Parlor at The Woodland and the Skate House.

Printed maps are back! Printed maps are available at the local businesses and at a the artists’ studios before and during the Tour. A Downloadable Map is also available on the Tour website listing artists’ addresses.

Visit our website SOMA Studio Tour for more information.

Look for:



