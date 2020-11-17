The Adult School and Janet Mandel present ‘Ruth Asawa: Sculptor, Educator, Arts Activist’ on Thursday, Nov. 19

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Join popular art history educator Janet Mandel on Thursday, November 19 and learn about the pioneering and inspirational artist Ruth Asawa. American sculptor, educator and arts activist Ruth Asawa (1926-2013) is known for her extensive body of work including paintings, printmaking, public commissions and especially her wire sculptures that challenge conventional notions of material and form.

A firm believer in the radical potential of arts education, she also devoted herself to expanding access to art-focused educational programs by co-founding the Alvarado Arts Workshop in 1968 and the first public arts high school in San Francisco in 1982, which was renamed the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts in her honor in 2010.

RUTH ASAWA: SCULPTOR, EDUCATOR, ARTS ACTIVIST



Thursday, Nov. 19, 7-8:30pm, Zoom

Fee: $20

Click here to register.