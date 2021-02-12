The Adult School Presents ‘Artemisia Gentileschi: The Spirit of Caesar in the Soul of a Woman’ 

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

On Thursday, February 18, award-winning art history educator Janet Mandel will join the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School to tell the dramatic and powerful story of Artemisia Gentileschi — the most famous female painter of the 17th Century.

Although trained by her father, Gentileschi went on to have a successful, independent career, only to fall into obscurity after her death in 1656. She did astonishing work, mostly portraying courageous and rebellious female protagonists. Gentileschi is regarded as one of the most progressive and expressive painters of her generation.

Artemisia Gentileschi: The Spirit of Caesar in the Soul of a Woman

Thursday, February 18, 7:00pm-8:30pm

$20, Online

Click here to register or sign up for course: 0006 at www.somadultschool.org