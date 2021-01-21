The Adult School to Present ‘Francisco Goya: Last of the Old Masters, First of the Moderns’ Tonight, Thursday, January 21

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Award-winning art history educator Janet Mandel and The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School will present “Francisco Goya: Last of the Old Masters, First of the Moderns” this Thursday, January 21. Francisco José de Goya y Lucientes is regarded as the most important Spanish artist of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. His remarkable output included paintings, drawings, engravings, lithographs and frescoes—all of which related to the political and social upheavals through which he lived. And he led an extraordinary life, one full of intrigue, tragedy and astonishing creative intensity. This talk will introduce you to that life, illustrated by his dazzling works.