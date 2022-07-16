‘The Last Supper,’ a New Musical Comedy, to Premiere at SOPAC Starting July 27

From ‘The Last Supper’ at the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

CHARLOTTE D’AMBOISE, MARK EVANS, AND ALEX NEWELL TO STAR IN THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY “THE LAST SUPPER” AT SOUTH ORANGE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BOOK, MUSIC AND LYRICS BY JEREMY DESMON AND JEFF THOMSON

BASED ON THE ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BY DAN ROSEN

WORLD PREMIERE ENGAGEMENT RUNS WEDNESDAY, JULY 27 THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

DIRECTED BY SHERYL KALLER

CHOREOGRAPHED BY LORIN LATARRO

IT’S A FUNNY THING ABOUT POLITICS. IF YOU AREN’T CAREFUL, SOMEBODY MIGHT GET KILLED.

Producer Howard Kagan announced that the world premiere engagement of the new musical comedy, The Last Supper, taking place this summer at South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) will star Tony Award nominee Charlotte d’Amboise, Mark Evans, and Alex Newell. With book, music, and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and Jeff Thomson, The Last Supper is based on the SONY film of the same name with an original screenplay by Dan Rosen. This world premiere production, beginning performances on Wednesday, July 27 and running through Sunday, August 7, is directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

The Last Supper is the new musical comedy about five liberal grad students sharing a house in a conservative college town who, in their efforts to save the world, host a collection of their neighbors for a friendly evening of dinner and discourse. Things do not go well.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $32-$52. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/the-last-supper/. South Orange is a 35-minute train ride from New York City’s Penn Station via the express Midtown Direct Train on the Morris & Essex line.

Joining d’Amboise, Evans, and Newell in the cast are Pomme Koch, Megan Kane, Allan K. Washington, and Wes Zurick. The cast includes understudies Josh Canfield, Jennifer Frankel, and Alan Wiggins.

The design team for The Last Supper also features Lawrence E. Moten III (set design), Abigail Hoke-Brady (lighting design), Haydee Zelideth Antuñano (costume design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Duncan Northern of TINC (production management).

