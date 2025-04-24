Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow — CHS Shakespeare Festival Is April 25

by
The Village Green
The 23rd Annual CHS Shakespeare Festival will take place Friday, April 25, 2025, and students have been hard at work bringing the works of the Bard to life in creative and — dare we say — fun ways.

“It’s amazing to see what a teenager’s mind can do with Shakespeare’s stories,” said CHS Shakespeare teacher and festival advisor Stephen MacPherson. “The language, which at first can be an impediment, opens infinite possibilities once students find their way in. And they love it. So many students are involved that each period has different performances save the amazing opening act by the Infinite Step Team.”

The Infinite Step Team performs eight times during the day — opening each period as English classes filter through.

The event is open to the public. Enter on W. Parker Avenue and check in at the front desk.

Read more here: Hamlet on Roller Skates? You Never Know at the CHS Shakespeare Festival, Taking Place April 25

Enjoy the video and photos of preparation:

