VIDEO: Break Kids’ Boredom With Art Projects from Visual Art Center of NJ

The following was published with permission from the Visual Art Center of New Jersey, located in Summit:

Dear Friends,

Like most of you, the Visual Art Center staff in Summit is stuck working from home, doing our part with social distancing to help flatten the curve. And like many of you, we’re home with our children, looking for ways to entertain and energize between online learning sessions. Well, thanks to our amazing teaching staff, we have something that just might help. Check out the videos below for step-by-step instruction on some fun art projects you can create with everyday materials. Make a newspaper puppy, create colorful handprints, and go abstract like artist Frank Stella. And once you’re done, post a photo of your child’s work to social media and tag the Art Center (Facebook: @VisualArtsCenterofNewJersey, Instagram: @artcenternj) so we can share them with our followers. I think we all can use a little extra color in our lives right about now, don’t you agree?

Stay safe, stay healthy, and see you soon back at the Art Center!

Brian Riley

Communications Manager



Art Center instructor Sam Matthews guides your children through an exercise creating warm and cool hand art using materials found at home.

The Art Center’s Cassandra Demski leads you through an art project to create abstract art inspired by Frank Stella.

Art Center instructor Sarah Maxwell gives you step by step directions for creating newspaper animals at home.

P.S. We’ve been getting some questions from our members about how to best support the Art Center during this time of crisis. If you’re so inclined, there is no better way to help us weather the impact of COVID-19 than by purchasing a spring semester class, a week of summer art camp, or a gift card for a future class. The start of our spring semester is currently postponed but registration is still open, so feel free to register and we’ll notify you when the new start date is set.