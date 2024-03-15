VIDEO: Maplewood Resident Talks About Producing SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’

Maplewood resident Scott Weinstein, a producer of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, recently spoke to Laura Sims, a reference librarian (and author) who hosts the lecture series at the South Orange Public Library, about his very cool job, and shared some stories about his time on SNL.

According to the library, Weinstein “discussed the chemistry between Michael Che & Colin Jost, how ‘Joke Swap’ came about, what it means to produce Weekend Update, how to get into the TV industry, the joys and challenges of writing fiction, and much more.”

Watch the video here: