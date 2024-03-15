Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewood

VIDEO: Maplewood Resident Talks About Producing SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Maplewood resident Scott Weinstein, a producer of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, recently spoke to Laura Sims,  a reference librarian (and author) who hosts the lecture series at the South Orange Public Library, about his very cool job, and shared some stories about his time on SNL.

According to the library, Weinstein “discussed the chemistry between Michael Che & Colin Jost, how ‘Joke Swap’ came about, what it means to produce Weekend Update, how to get into the TV industry, the joys and challenges of writing fiction, and much more.”

Watch the video here:

 

Related Articles

Mamma Mia! You Cannot Resist These CHS Musical...

With $2.7M Deficit, South Orange-Maplewood Schools Face Cuts...

Supporters ‘Rally for Frank,’ Say Community Has Failed...

Maplewood Police Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Suspect Allegedly...

Pollock Properties Group Announces Open House on Prospect...

Columbia High School Senior Breaks School Record in...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE