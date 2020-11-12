‘Visiones de Identidad, A Latinx Perspective’: West Orange Arts Center Hosts Hybrid Art Exhibit, Celebration of Hispanic Culture

From West Orange Arts Center:

The West Orange Arts Council (WOAC) presents “Visiones de Identidad (Visions of Identity), A Latinx Perspective.” It is the first in-person exhibit at the West Orange Arts Center since the gallery closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19, and will run through Nov. 28.

The show, curated by Maria Estrela and Rey Arvelo, is designed to celebrate Hispanic culture while featuring the work of West Orange Arts Council member artists from the local area.

Participating Artists: Rey Arvelo, Josephine Barreiro, Alberto Bossa, Diana Candelejo, Maria Luis Estrela, Renzo Florez, Stanley Gavidia, Joanna Lopez, Carlos Mateu, Qaasim Munoz, Sylvia Padilla, Fausto Sevila

The West Orange Arts Center opened on October 16 for in-person visits (timed-entry appointments required). Attendees are required to social distance and wear face coverings at all times. An online gallery is on view at www.woarts.org.

Maria Estrela is Bloomfield’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Advisor. “The arts have a way of helping create a space where everyone feels welcome and has a voice,” states Estrela. She is also involved in Newark Arts and the WOAC, where she teaches collage workshops for the community.

Reinaldo (Rey) Arvelo volunteers his time and talent as WOAC’s gallery manager while working in the education department at the Newark Museum of Art. “With the current pandemic many art organizations are using social media and other creative ways to help promote artists and to keep connected with our community,” he says. “The important thing is to not dwell so much on the ‘how’ but get it out there and continue to evolve.”

Virtual Gallery online at www.woarts.org.

RSVP required to visit the West Orange Arts Center: [email protected]

Hours posted on www.facebook.com/woac.org